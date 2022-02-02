El-Rufai cries out to Buhari: Give us North West Theatre Command to tackle terrorists

Kaduna state Governor Nasir el-Rufai has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to create a theatre command in the North West region to tackle banditry, noting that nine people were kidnapped daily in Kaduna state on the average.

Following the pronouncement of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja declaring bandits, kidnappers and gunmen as terrorists, the federal government gazetted the order.

With this, security agents would now deal with this set of criminals as terrorists.

El-Rufai’s worry

Speaking while receiving the 2021 Kaduna state Annual Security Report and the Fourth Quarter 2021 Security Report presented by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, Governor el-Rufai said there was need for a theatre command to tackle the rising wave of terrorism in the North-west region of Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara and Jigawa states.

The governor reiterated his administration’s position that there is nothing like repentant bandits.

To him, anybody who can take up arms to threaten the lives and property of Nigerians has sinned against the country and does not deserve to live or benefit from any concession whatsoever from the country.

Lamenting the increase in the number of deaths, those kidnapped and those injured by bandits in 2021 in relation to 2020, the governor also expressed dismay over the escalation of ethno-religious strife in Zangon Kataf chiefdom and spilling into Chawai in Kauru local government.

He, however, lauded the Emirs and chiefs in the state for “being the leading and influential anchors of peaceful coexistence in our various communities.

“The report presented today shows that in 2021, an average of 9 persons were kidnapped daily across Kaduna state, mostly in the Kaduna Central senatorial district. There is also an escalation in the number of persons killed by a whopping 255 compared to those sadly killed by banditry and criminality in 2020 in spite of our best efforts in supporting the federal security agencies to bring an end to this phenomenon.

“Kaduna state government appeals to the Federal Government to create a Theatre Command similar to the situation in the North-East to confront the insurgency that has clearly emerged in five states of the North-West and Niger state with continuous and contiguous forest ranges.

“The creation of such a Theatre Command will enable holistic approach to counter-insurgent operations across the six affected states and the enhanced coordination of the resources of the Armed Forces, the Police, the SSS, our respective State Vigilance Services, hunters and other local volunteers to fight the insurgents.

“We do not believe that there is any phenomenon like ‘repentant bandits’. Any person that makes a conscious decision to secure arms, challenge the authority of the Nigerian state, and threatens the lives and property of Nigerians does not deserve to live, or be granted any concession by the society. There are no immediate or remote causes to justify terrorist conduct.

“Those that hide behind these are either ethnic jingoists, religious apologists or fail to recognise that no legitimate government can survive by tolerating terrorists or negotiating with those that menace law-abiding citizens. While acknowledging their efforts and sacrifices l, we urge our military, police and other security agencies to ensure coordinated actions and intensify simultaneous kinetic operations against these terrorists until they are decimated to the point of surrender.

“We are in no doubt that there must be an urgent national effort to strengthen our security forces. The military and police need modern technology, advanced armaments, equipment and more boots on the ground. The security of our communities depends on the robust projection of state power, and that can only be done with sufficient security personnel to overawe and deter criminals. The prerogatives of the state need to be asserted, not merely proclaimed.

“The people we put in uniform must never be placed in avoidable danger, outgunned or outnumbered by non-state actors. While the security agencies keep trying their best, the peacemakers on the ground should not be discouraged. Peace is worth every effort, despite the setbacks encountered.

“We note with sadness the escalation of violence in Zangon Kataf Chiefdom, which appears to be rapidly spilling into the Chawai part of Kauru Local Government. We condemn the disregard for human life and the violations of law that are fuelling the crisis. We sympathise with the affected communities. This outbreak of violence is a serious challenge to the community level peace process initiated by His Highness, the Agwam of Zangon Kataf and community leaders in the area.

“We are grateful to the security agencies, particularly the Army, Air Force, Navy, Police, Civil Defence, SSS, our State Vigilance Service and KASTLEA for constant collaboration with our Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in the hard work of securing the state.”

Highlights of the reports

Presenting the report to the governor, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan said the state lost 1,192 residents to bandits’ attacks across the state in 2021, 3,348 citizens were kidnapped, while 891 sustained various forms of injury during the attacks under the period.

The report further said 13,788 cows were rustled across the state within the 12 months covered by the report.

Aruwan said: “There is growing threat of food insecurity in the state as farmers found it difficult to access their farms for key farming activities, having been kidnapped or for fear of being abducted.

“Many farmers were also killed, just as bandits extort taxes from farmers before they could access their farms. Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa, Zaria, Chikun, Kauru, Kajuru, Kachia, Kagarko, Zangon Kataf, Jema’a and Sanga local governments were most affected.”

The Report further said the state recorded 182 cases of farm destruction either by cattle under the watch of itinerant herders or herds rustled by bandits which destroyed farms during escape, especially in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun, Kajuru, Jema’a, Kaura, Kauru and Zangon Kataf local government areas.

It further said 50 children were among those killed, as 1,038 were men and 104 women, with Kaduna Central senatorial zone recording the highest number of death of 720, followed by 406 in Kaduna South and 66 in Kaduna North.

There were 340 children kidnapped, while 2,023 of the figure were men and 985 were women. Kaduna Central zone also led in the area of kidnapping with 2,771 abducted from the zone, while 397 citizens were kidnapped from the Southern senatorial zone and 180 from the Kaduna North zone.

About 544 residents of Kaduna Central zone sustained injury within 2021, while Kaduna South zone recorded 253 and Kaduna North zone recorded 94.

The Report further stated that “10,261 cows were stolen in Kaduna Central zone, 1,941 and 1,586 cows were rustled in the Southern and Northern senatorial zones respectively.

“There were increase in the various figures as the death rate of 937 recorded in 2020 paled to that of 1,192 recorded last year, also 1972 people were kidnapped on 2020 while 3,348 were kidnapped last year. The 7,935 cows stolen in 2020 almost doubled to 13,788 cows rustled in 2021.”

Aruwan lamented the growing interaction between the bandits in the state and terrorist groups such as Boko Haram, ISWAP, and Ansaru, a development he said, had become a source of concern to the state.

11 security operatives slain in Niger

In a related development, the Niger state government Tuesday confirmed bandits killed 11 security agents and several villagers in separate attacks between Friday and Saturday in Shiroro and Paikoro local government areas of the state.

But residents of the areas said at least 32 persons were killed overall across the affected communities.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello said: “The terrorists, numbering over 100 invaded the community in broad daylight, killing about 11 Joint Security Taskforce members, several villagers and leaving many injured.”

He said scores of the gunmen were also said to have been neutralised.

Bello said the attacks on Galadiman Kogo and other villages in Shiroro council area could have been averted if the locals had alerted the security forces on time.

Residents said the attacks occurred Saturday and Monday with 20 people immediately confirmed killed in Shiroro and another person in Paikoro.

Added to the official figure of security casualties, the number of the dead is now 32.

Chairperson Shiroro local government area, Suleiman Chukuba, had earlier confirmed the incident to Premium Times but said he could not confirm the number of casualties.

But the chairperson, Concerned Shiroro Youth Groups, Yusuf Kokki, in a statement Monday had also said 20 residents were killed and that many residents were yet to be accounted for.

He said several communities in the area had been deserted.

Kokki blamed the attack on the withdrawal of security personnel from their Galadima Kogo base in Shiroro for the attacks.

“This decision taken by Government, notwithstanding the accompanying reason (s), is reckless and insensitive in its entirety, especially to the plights of innocent and unarmed law-abiding citizens already ravaged by incessant insecurity.

“Considering how porous, prone to insecurity and vulnerable to deadly attacks by the rampaging hydra-headed, venomous murderous and heartless terrorists, Galadima Kogo is, one can easily conclude that withdrawal of security personnel at this material time is a deliberate attempt to further jeopardize people’s lives and put them in the line,” he said.

“In view of the calamity at hand, the Concerned Shiroro Youths Of Niger State hereby call with the loudest voice on the authorities concerned to restore the withdrawn security personnel and also deploy additional security personnel to other areas prone to insecurity with immediate effect or risk our reactions,” Kokki stated.

But the governor on Tuesday said the withdrawal of the soldiers “was tactical, in order to restrategise.”

‘Looting, abducting and killing’

Residents said the gunmen also raided Paikoro, a neighbouring council area, killing one person Monday afternoon.

A resident, Salisu Sabo, told this newspaper that the gunmen, on Monday morning, were moving from one community to another, looting shops, shooting, and abducting people.

He said: “They have so far invaded Ammale, Dakalo, Kuchiri, Kurmin Giwa, Goto Reshidat, Yanki and Goto Sarki communities. One person has been killed, while the injured victims are receiving treatment in Kafin Koro General Hospital.”

‘Attack could have been averted’

In the official statement, Governor Bello said the attack on Galadiman Kogo would have been unsuccessful if villagers from Galape and Kudodo in Allawa had alerted the security agencies when they noticed the movements of the terrorists towards the town.

He urged villagers in the affected communities to endeavour to provide credible information to the Joint Security Taskforce stationed in the area, adding that “security agencies cannot perform effectively and efficiently without getting appropriate support and intelligence from the people.”

The governor called for calm and urged the fleeing communities in Galadiman Kogo and Kuchi in Shiroro and Munya local government areas to await a swift and immediate response from the Joint Security Taskforce, stressing that their earlier withdrawal was tactical in order to re-strategise.

“The state government has already secured the order and clearance of President Buhari to carry out intensive military operations in the affected axis, assuring that ground and airstrikes would continue to comb the areas, so as to flush out those miscreants.

“We have really run out of patience with the terrorists and we’ll use every means possible to bring an end to these incessant bloody attacks on innocent people. We’ll do everything to stop the killings and return normalcy to the affected communities.

“The governor prayed for the reposed souls of the Joint Security Taskforce members and villagers who lost their lives during the attack on Galadiman Kogo and directed the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to urgently provide succour to the injured and displaced,” the statement said.