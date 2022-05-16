El-Rufai, Dangote, others condole with Shettima’s family

The Nigerian elite have turned Kaduna state into a Mecca in honour of late Bukar Shettima, a retired police chief, who died at the age of 94.

Among the notable Nigerians who paid condolence visit to the family of the deceased include: Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, former Vice President Namadi Sambo, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state, Alh. Aliko Dangote, Muhammadu Sanusi II, former governors of Kaduna state, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, Alhaji Mukhtar Ramalan Yero and the former governor of Adamawa state, Alhaji Jibrila Bindo.

Other notable dignitaries include CEO Matrix Energy, Abdulkadir Aliu, ACG Customs, Alh. Sani Nuhu, Senator Uba Sani, Hon. Ashiru Kudan and Alhaji Adamu Attah.

Also at the residence of the deceased was the deputy governor of Kaduna state, Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, amongst others too numerous to mention.

Late Shettima was a first generation indigenous police officer who served at the Police Commands in Kano and Kaduna.

He retired as a police commissioner and director of the then Nigeria Security Organisation (NSO). After his retirement, he was called upon to serve as chairman of Magumeri and Kaga local government areas of Borno state.

