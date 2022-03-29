El-Rufai, Dattijo sympathise with victims of attack on Kaduna-Abuja train

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state on Tuesday sympathised with the victims of bandits attack on Abuja – Kaduna train on Monday night, while extending condolence messages to the families of those that lost their lives in the attack.

This is just as frontline APC gubernatorial aspirant, Malam Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, condemned the bandits attack on the train.

While commiserating with the victims, he called for increased synergy among security agencies to forestall future occurence,

Speaking in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media & Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, el-Rufai said, “The Kaduna state government condemns the terrorist attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train that occurred on the night of Monday March 28, 2022. KDSG wishes to express its sympathy and solidarity with all the passengers, and extends its condolence to the families of the passengers that died in the attack.

“Malam Nasir el-Rufai and Deputy Governor Dr. Hadiza Balarabe have visited the injured in hospitals. The governor prays for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased persons and wishes the injured persons speedy recovery.

“While the evacuation of passengers from the scene of the attack has been completed, efforts are still being made to account for all the passengers, crew and security officers that were on the train. The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency has issued a contact number 09088923398 for inquiries and information from family members of the passengers.

“KDSG appeals to all citizens to uphold law and order, and promote peace and harmony in our communities. The state government continues to liaise with the Federal Government and security agencies to protect our people and defeat the terrorists and other criminals. It is imperative to stand together against those who threaten civilised order.”

Dattijo in a statement made available to Blueprint in Kaduna on Tuesday said, “I am truly devastated by the train attack by terrorists yesterday evening. My thoughts and prayers are with victims and their families over the sad incidences.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to our father and leader, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, families and victims of the nefarious attacks in Jema’a, Kaura, Giwa local government areas. The coordination of rescue operations is commendable but l urge for a sustained synergy between security agencies to complement the huge investments in security by Kaduna state government to curb all acts of criminality.

“In the meantime, all activities lined up in continuation of the LGA tour and consultation of the aspirant is suspended until further notice.”

The statement also announced donations of an undisclosed amount to the victims of the attacks.