El-Rufai, deputy take Covid-19 vaccine

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state and his deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, have received their first doses of Covid-19 vaccine at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House Clinic on Wednesday, while urging monarchs and others to follow.

El-Rufai, said Kaduna state government has received 180,000 doses of Covid-19 Astrazeneca vaccine from the federal government, while calling on residents to go ahead and take their vaccines.



El-Rufai, who urged residents to take the vaccine against Covid-19 said he and his deputy received the vaccines publicly to encourage people of the state to get vaccinated.

The governor assured residents of the state that the vaccines are safe with no side effect.

Governor el-Rufai charged the traditional rulers to be the first to take the jab in their communities to encourage their subjects to follow suit.



The governor who addressed the traditional rulers shortly before taking the vaccine said, “this is to inform our traditional leaders that we have received about 180,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Our frontline health workers are being vaccinated right now, and I will, along with the Deputy Governor and members of the State Executive Council, be taking the vaccine for all our citizens to see.

“The vaccine is quite safe and we urge all of you to be the first to take the jab in your communities to encourage our citizens to follow suit. This will accelerate the return to normalcy in our lives and pursuit of livelihoods, and full opening up of all schools, event centers, restaurants, markets and gamut of human activities.”

