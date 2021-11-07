El-Rufai directs stricter law enforcement against street begging, hawking

Governor Nasir el-Rufai has directed relevant agencies to ensure stricter enforcement of subsisting laws against almajiris, street begging, and hawking in Kaduna state.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Sunday reminded ‘’all residents that the state has laws protecting children and banning street begging and hawking.



“Government has directed the taskforce that is enforcing the recent security restrictions, including the ban on motorcycles, to include action against abuse of child rights, street begging and hawking, in its mandate,” the statement said.



The statement appealed to all citizens to cooperate with the security agencies as they enforce the relevant laws, and uphold law and order across the state.