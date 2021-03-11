El-Rufai insists on force against Bandits as gunmen attack another Zamfara school, kill 13

A group of suspected bandits struck in Damaga village under Maradun local   of state, killing 13 villagers in a fresh in the state.

has been under the gunmen’s siege in the last two weeks, with the latest being the abduction of some 279 schoolgirls in Jengbe in Talata Mafara local of the state.

And following the spate of attacks,  Governor Mohammed Bello Matawalle, in a state broadcast Tuesday, announced that the federal government was planning a deployment of 6,000 troops to the state to tackle the bandits.  

However, 24 hours after the broadcast, our correspondent reports fresh in the state, with 13 residents losing their lives in the ensuing melee.  

A resident of the area identified as Malam Musa Damaga, in a telephone interview with Blueprint, said the bandits invaded Government Day Secondary School Damaga during school hours at around 1:00 pm, with the intent to the of the school.

In the process,  he said, one of the lost his life following a gunshot from the bandits, leaving several people injured and others scampering for safety.

 Damaga further stated that, the bandits moved to the village and began shooting sporadically, and killing 12 others in the process.

At the end, he said, the bandits carted away unspecified number of cows, goats and sheep.

“As I am talking to you now, we are now at the main Cemetery of our village conducting the burial of our 13 people killed by the bandits,” he  stated. 

On whether  the came to their rescue, Damaga said, the stormed the village after the which he said lasted for one hour by the bandits.

“Yes we recognised the present of the after several distress calls to them. But  unfortunately, they arrived immediately after the bandits finished their nefarious on our village,” he further  said.

He called on both the federal  and state governments to, as a matter of urgency,  deploy more troops to the area to tackle the bandits.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer SP Muhammad Shehu, said  the command was yet  to receive reports of the attack .

He promised to get same across to the public  as soon it’s available.

El-Rufai rules out negotiation

Meanwhile, Kaduna Nasir El-Rufai has said must apply force against bandits to end the menace.

The governor spoke Wednesday while presenting his state’s annual security report for 2020 in Kaduna.

His comment formed a major highlight of the recommendations on  way out of the menace in the northwest.

The governor said, to be able to crush the bandits and other violent criminals, the police and other security agencies must be adequately funded and equipped.

He reiterated his administration’s stance never to  negotiate with criminals or consider granting them amnesty.

El-Rufai further said bandits, cattle rustlers and armed militias “must be degraded and decimated to a state of unconditional submission to constituted authority.”

“Criminal gangs, bandits, insurgents and ethno-religious militias made a conscious choice to ’s sovereignty and menace our citizens. These criminals must be wiped out immediately and without hesitation,” the governor said.

He further said,  the menace “has driven farmers from their land, putting food security at risk, displaced communities, stolen property and deprived people of their right to life. We must put a stop to these criminal acts and enable our people to live their lives in peace and safety. This is a most urgent task.”

 The governor  also said  the police and other security agencies should be strengthened with adequate , “armament technology” and the required personnel.

“This national consensus to eliminate all forms of insecurity must be operationalised immediately. Our people face deadly perils daily. Converting this national consensus into decisions and actions in support of our armed forces, police and other security agencies with human and material resources cannot wait.

“The military and police need modern technology, advanced armaments, equipment and more boots on the ground. The security of our communities depend on the robust projection of state power, and that can only done with sufficient security numbers to overawe and deter criminals,” he added.

