El-Rufai, Jekada and the enviable profile of APC in Kaduna state

The inauguration of state chairmen of the All Progressives Congress, APC, by the Mala Mai Buni led CECC on February 3, 2022, at the national secretariat of the party and the subsequent election of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as substantive national chairman might have come and gone but the fact remains that no fewer than 12 state chapters of APC are in tatters either by fractionalisation or disagreement between the party and governors being in parallel congresses. The crises in states are presently threatening the composition of statutory delegates to the forthcoming national presidential primary of the party. In the midst of these intra-party crises, the case of the Kaduna state chapter stands out because of the harmonious relationship between the state APC leadership and the Government House.

This situation in Kaduna state is worthy of commendation because of the rancorous past which the Kaduna state APC went through before the 2019 general elections. It is noteworthy to recall the role of former Senators Suleman Hunkuyi and Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna North and Kaduna Central at the eighth senate, respectively, whereby it was a case of one week one trouble as the duo were always at loggerheads with Governor Nasir Ahmed El-rufai, who is statutory leader of APC in Kaduna state. Although the party structure under Air Commodore E. K Jekada (rtd) at the time sided with El-Rufai in the face of all battles, many are however still wondering how the Air Commodore was able to navigate the murky waters of Nigerian politics.

Findings by this writer revealed that El-Rufai and Jekada were able to propel the party in the state to enviable heights by what observers called intellectual understanding because the two are accomplished intellectuals who have little or no time for frivolities and gossip. The two also respect each other and are committed to the vision and mission of APC in the state and country at large. The dexterity with which Jekada has brought to bear in steering the APC ship in Kaduna state has prompted the question, “who is E. K. Jekada?” who in his little time in politics has been able to take the Kaduna state chapter of APC to greater heights.

Air Commodore Jekada

Air Commodore Emmanuel Kabirat Jekada was born in Madakiya, near Kafanchan, Kaduna state. He attended Basawa Teachers’ College, Zaria and joined the Nigerian Air Force as a pilot cadet and member of Cadets Military Training Course 2 (CMTC) in 1977. He was commissioned a regular combatant pilot officer in 1980. He holds Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and International Relations and Strategic Studies (MIRSS) and PhD in International Relations and Strategic Studies. He is a fellow, Institute of Professional Financial Managers, London (FIPFM) and six other professional bodies.

Jekada is also a certified air traffic controller and disaster manager. He attended several civil and military courses including the Air Traffic Control Course/Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rating, U.S.A. Military Air Traffic Control Licence in Nigeria, junior and senior courses of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) Jaji and many crises/disaster management courses/seminars within and outside the country.

Jekada attended the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 30 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos and was awarded member of the National Institute (mni) in November 2008. He held several command and staff appointments in both military and civil organisations among which are: Commander NAF Station Maiduguri, Commander NAF Camp Lagos, administrative officer to the Chief of Air Staff, DY Director Search and Rescue, Defence Headquarters and Director Search and Rescue Operations, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Abuja. He rose to the rank of Air Commodore in March 2006. He is honoured and decorated with FSS, MSS, DSS and passed staff college (PSC). Until his retirement from the Nigerian Air Force on November 28, 2010, Jekada was a directing staff at NIPSS; he severally acted as director of studies.

Jekada was the best all round candidate in the Air Force Air Traffic Control License Examination in 1980. He also obtained distinction in the flying officer to flight lieutenant promotion in 1982. He was awarded a letter of commendation for Outstanding Performance from the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna in 1987. He was awarded the chief of the Air Staff End of Year Award for Excellence in 1998. Jekada also earned two special letters of commendation from NIPSS for outstanding performance and honesty and record of Exemplary Service in the National Institute in 2009 and 2016, respectively. He is also a recipient of Time News 2007 Leadership Merit Award for Excellent Response to National Disasters in Nigeria, and Voice of Africa international Magazine Achievers’ Platinum 2007 Award, for Global Excellence in Public Safety Administration, Rescue Operations and Service to Humanity.

Jekada is a strategist, an astute administrator, academic and above all, a man of high integrity who holds discipline as his watch word. He was chairman Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna from 2016 to 2019; and appointed member of Sokoto Rima River Basin Authority. He is presently chairman Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun state; and Kaduna state APC.

He enjoys reading, jogging and playing squash. He is happily married with children.

And since it is impossible to clap with one hand, it is also imperative to run a list of the executives of APC who have been assisting Jekada in administering the party in Kaduna state. Chairman, Jekada, Zangon Kataf; deputy chairman, HajiyaTalatu Habibu, Zaria; secretary, Yahaya Baba Pate, Kaduna North; Assistant secretary, Lanti Waziri, Jaba; legal adviser, Barrister Aminu Ramalan, Zaria; assistant legal adviser, Barrister Jude M. Bakam, Chikun; treasurer, Hon. Samalia Aliyu, Makarfi; assistant treasurer, Ruth Isa, Lere; financial secretary, Hauwa Haruna, Kudan; assistant financial secretary, Hajara S. Musa, Kajuru; organising secretary, Kawu Ibrahim Yakasai, Soba; assistant organising secretary, Ibrahim Musa, Giwa; publicity secretary, Hon. Salisu TankoWusono, Igabi; assistant publicity secretary, Abubakar Tinau, Kaduna South; welfare secretary, Joshua Dauda Ishaya, Jemala; and assistant welfare secretary, Maryam Dahiru, Lere.

Others are: auditor, Hassan Mani, Sanga, assistant auditor, Emmanuel Bawa Birinya, Kachia; woman leader, Maryam Suleiman, Kaduna North; assistant woman leader, Francesca N. Musa, Zangon Kataf; youth leader, Aminu Lawal Anty, Kaduna North; assistant youth leader, Mustapha Jamoh, Zaria; disable leader, Joshua Bawa Adamu, Kajuru; zonal vice chairman I, Ashiru Muhammed Haruna, Soba; zonal vice chairman II, Abubakar Korau, BirninGwari; zonal vice chairman III, Shehu Musa Tafa, Kagarko; zonal woman leader I, Hafsat Yahaya Musa, Makarfi; zonal woman leader II, Aisha Idris, Chikun; zonal woman leader III, Rachel Habila Averik, Zangon Kataf; zonal youth leader I, Engr. Ishaq Abdu, Ikara; zonal youth leader II, Yusuf Danladi, Kaduna South; zonal youth leader III, Titus Micah, Kagarko; ex-officio I, Asiha Zubairu Mai Buje, Soba; ex-officio II, Shuaibu Idris, Igabi; ex-officio III, Luka Shemang, Kauru and ex-officio IV, Laraba Tachio, Sanga.

Jonah writes from Kaduna.

