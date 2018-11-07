El-Rufai lauds traders for shunning violence

‎Kaduna state Governor, Nasir el-Rufai yesterday commended the peaceful conduct of youth traders of Sheikh Gumi Central Market duringnthe recent unrest that claimed lives and property in the state.

Addressing the traders composed of sellers and repairers of phones, computers and accessories under the auspices of Phones and Laptops Village Association of Kaduna state, el-Rufai promised to create

Technology Hub in the Market, train their members and provide those registered among them with soft loan.

The Governor, while thanking the youth traders for their role in restoring peace and also for protecting the market during the crisis in the state, said that in every crisis women and youth are the major

casualties. He said he finds it necessary to meet with them to personally sympathise with them over the crises and also to listen to their challenges in a bid to assist them.

He said: “I came to sympathise and to apologise on behalf of the state government for having to restrict your movement and businesses because of curfew. But the curfew became necessary ‎to protect lives and properties. I’m happy that things are getting better and the curfew has been relaxed to enable you pursue your legitimate businesses.

“The second reason I’m here is to thank you and commend you for keeping the peace in this market and part of the state. This is because whenever there is crisis in Kaduna, it is young women and

youth that are killed, their properties and future that are destroyed. But by the grace of God, with your effort, this time that did not happen very much. I’m happy that despite loss of lives in parts of the state, no life was lost in this market.

“No life was lost in troubled areas like Gonin Gora and this are because young people like you stood up and say no more violence. I want to thank you and urge you to continue with the peace.

“Thirdly, it’s to commend and advice you, you are young people, the future of this state and Nigeria and your future are in your hands. It depends on what you do to build it,” he said.

“Everyone that comes to live in this state is a citizen of the state. So, don’t allow anyone to tell you that this one is from this religion or that religion. Work together to develop yourselves and remember

there are good people in every ethnic group and religion, just as there are bad people in every religion and ethnic group. Don’t allow people to divide you,” he advised.

Responding to the traders’ request, the governor said: “I’m happy that many of you are engaged in your own business without waiting for anybody to come and give you a job and I want to assure you that

government will come in and support you. I will approach the owners of the building and map out a way to acquire the ‎building, re-developed it into a Technology Hub so that all of you will have places of doing

your business.

