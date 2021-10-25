El-Rufai, Makarfi, ICAN mourn Yoruba community President

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state his predecessor, Sen. Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, and Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), have mourned the death of President of Yoruba Community in Kaduna state, Alhaji Liadi Adeyinka Olapade.

Rotary District 9125, New Nigerian Development Company Ltd, State of Osun Indigenes Association and Gidauniyar Jihar Katsina (Katsina State Development Fund) are among hosts of organisations and bodies that mourned the late Alhaji Olapade, who was Chairman of Ansar-ud-Deen Society Kaduna branch as well as Muslim Council of Nigeria (MCON) until his death. He died at the age of 67 after a brief illness.

Governor el-Rufai, while signing the condolence register after paying a condolence visit on the family described Alhaji Liadi Olapade as a bridge builder, person of acumen and humility.

“May the soul of Alhaji Olapade rest in perfect peace! He was a great citizen of Kaduna state, a bridge builder and person of humility and acumen. May Allah bless all he left behind,” Governor el-Rufai wrote.

For former governor Makarfi, the death of Alhaji Olapade came to him as a rude shock especially after he was told, on the eve of his death, when he went to visit him at the hospital that he was getting better, “the family informed me he was getting better as I met him sleeping. I came back home full of hope.

“However, Allah knows best. He took away a beloved father, husband, friend, professional and highly religious person. I have known Alhaji Olapade since 1985 and we have never parted until his passing away. May God reward his good deeds and forgive his mistakes. May Aljanna Firdausi be his final abode.”

For the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the death of Alhaji Olapade was not just a shock, but it has created a big vacuum that would be difficult to fill in the accounting profession. ICAN President, Mrs Comfort Olu Eyitayo described the late Alhaji Olapade as a seasoned chartered accountant who was known for accuracy and integrity.

“The death of Alhaji Olapade Liadi Adeyinka, FCA (MB2297) left a big vacuum in our noble accounting profession. Since Alhaji Adeyinka was inducted into the noble accounting profession in 1979 after he passed the qualifying examinations of the Association of Certified Accountants (ACCA) and subsequently inducted into the membership of ICAN, he dedicated himself to service, even beyond the call of duty.

“He mentored several up-and-coming chartered accountants who are occupying strategic roles as professionals in the public and private sector of the economy,” the ICAN President said.