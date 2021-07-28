El-Rufai parleys Nasarawa gov as bandits place N100m ransom on monarch

Barely 24 hours after kidnapping the paramount ruler of Jaba Chiefdom, Kpop Ham, Jonathan Gyet Maude in Jaba local government area of Kaduna state, his abductors have demanded N100 million as ransom for his release.

A close family source who spoke under anonymity, said the kidnappers made the demand Tuesday through a telephone call with a family member of the embattled first class traditional ruler.

The monarch is believed to be the oldest traditional ruler across Northern Nigeria.

He was abducted Monday at about 2pm by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers while working on his farm located at Gitata, a border community between Kaduna and Nasarawa states.

However, it was gathered that the 83-year-old royal father went to the farm along with his driver and security guard.

But the source said the kidnappers allowed the driver and the guard to leave while kidnapping the monarch.

El-Rufai parleys Sule

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said the state government was collaborating with the Nasarawa state government and security agencies from the two states to rescue the paramount ruler.

Speaking when he led some government and security officials to the palace of the Kpop Ham in Jaba Chiefdom Tuesday, the governor who was represented by the state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, assured the people of the chiefdom that the government of the two states would do everything possible to ensure the speedy rescue of the first class traditional ruler, especially considering his age and fragile health.

On his part, a leader in the community and a former senator, Zico Azeez, appealed to both the government and security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure the safe return of their chief whose abduction, he said, had created a big vacuum in the palace and the entire Jaba local government area.

DPO, 6 bandits die in attack

In a related development, the Imo state Police Command has confirmed the death of CSP Fatmann Dooiyor, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in an attack on Omuma, the hometown of Governor Hope Uzodimma in Oru East local government area of the state.

The command also said six bandits died in the gun duel with the police.

Police Commissioner Abutu Yaro confirmed the incident in a statement signed Tuesday by the command’s spokesperson, Micheal Abattam.

Yaro said police operatives repelled the attack and killed six of the bandits while 11 others were arrested.

He further said tactical teams of the command had been mobilised to comb the communities in the area to arrest the fleeing bandits.

“On 26/7/2021 at about 16:20 hours, bandits in convoy of three vehicles were repelled in Omuma town in Oru East LGA of Imo State.

“According to the Area Commander, ACP Benjamin Abang of Omuma Area Command, the bandits were sighted moving in convoy into Omuma town.

“The area commander immediately alerted the tactical teams of the command who swung into action.

“They (teams) ambushed and launched a surprise attack on the convoy of the bandits which resulted in the neutralizing of six of the bandits, while 11 of them were arrested.

“Unfortunately, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Fatmann Dooiyor, paid the supreme price.

“The teams recovered the three vehicles abandoned by the bandits, including two Toyota Highlander SUV vehicles with registration numbers Abia MBL517AT and LAGOS JJJ984EL.

“Presently, the command’s tactical teams and Special Forces led by ACP Evans Shem are combing the bush for possible arrest of the bandits that fled into the bush,’’ the commissioner said.

Yaro warned bandits with penchant for sporadic incursion from neighbouring states to keep off the state or face dire consequences.

Nine travellers abducted along Sokoto-Gusau road’

Also, the police in Zamfara state Tuesday said nine travellers were abducted along the Sokoto-Gusau road Sunday, and not 60 as widely reported.

Spokesman of the command, Muhammad Shehu, stated this in a statement Tuesday in Gusau.

It said: “On Sunday 25th July, 2021, a large number of armed bandits blocked a Toyota Bus Vehicle belonging to Sokoto State Mass Transit and abducted eleven (11) passengers who were travelling from Sokoto – Abuja along Sokoto – Gusau Road in Bakura LGA.

“Police Tactical operatives attached to Operation Restore Peace were alerted, and they quickly mobilized to the location and dislodged the hoodlums who blocked many vehicles for abduction.

“The road was instantly cleared for motorists and other road users and reinforced by more police operatives to improve the security and safety of the commuters.

“In the course of mopping up the scene, a Toyota Bus Vehicle belonging to Sokoto State Mass Transit was sighted empty and it was revealed that eleven (11) passengers including the driver were abducted and taken to the bush before the arrival of the Police.

“The Operatives further embarked on search and rescue operation in the surrounding bush with a view to rescuing the kidnapped victims. Two (2) persons who were left far behind with other hoodlums were abandoned by their captors for fear of being neutralised by the Police operatives, the remaining nine (9) victims were taken to the forest. The Command is currently employing various search and rescue strategies aimed at rescuing the victims safely.

“In view of the above, the Command enjoined members of the public to discountenance the abduction of 60 people. On the other hand, members of the press are urged to always verify the authenticity of any information that comes their way before going to the public.”