El-Rufai reiterates commitment to sports devt in Kaduna 

Governor Nasir el-Rufai has commended Kaduna state athletes for winning laurels at national and international competitions, noting that the pursuit of sporting excellence made him dedicate a ministry to sports development back in 2019.

Speaking when he received athletes and sports teams who won medals for Kaduna state at local and International competitions at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, el-Rufai listed a number of initiatives that his administration has undertaken since he assumed office.

According to him, ‘’We reintroduced schools sports, so that we can get athletes and other sporting talents, right from the primary and secondary school levels. We are also developing sporting facilities. We are building neighborhood sports centres. So that people don’t have to travel long distances to the Township Stadium, Ahmadu Bello Stadium or Murtala Mohammed Square, to practice.

“Kaduna state government is undertaking a major redevelopment and upgrade of the Township Stadium into a modern stadium. Kaduna state is negotiating with the Federal Government to take over Ahmadu Bello Stadium and expand it into another multi-sports facility. Mr President has agreed in principle to the transfer.

El-Rufai said that Kaduna state will reward the medalists with modest cash gifts.

‘’The Ministry of Sports Development will be looking for you to give you an amount of money, as a token of our appreciation. All the medalists will be given land application forms, to apply for land, so that you can build your own houses,’’ he added.

The state Commissioner for Sports Development, Mr Idris Nyam noted that ‘’Kaduna state has a very rich and robust sports culture which now spans over a century of recorded history, with the establishment of Kaduna Golf Club in 1921. Since then, Kaduna state has continued to achieve major milestones in sports. The state has produced professional sportsmen and women who have performed very well locally and internationally”.