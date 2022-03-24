El-Rufai relaxes curfew in 2 Kaduna LGAs

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state has instructed the relaxation of curfew in Kaura and Jema’a local government areas following abatement of the crises in the area.

Kaduna state government had imposed 24 hours curfew on the two councils on Monday to avert spread of the crises and ensure restoration of law and order but Kaduna state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Thursday night said in a statement that the curfew has been relaxed to12 hours from 6pm to 6am

“The Kaduna state government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaura and Jema’a local government areas of the state. The decision to relax the curfew hours from 6pm to 6am was reached after a review of the security situation presented by security agencies at a peace engagement.

“By this development, there will be movement in the areas from 6am to 6pm, while the curfew is to be observed from 6pm to 6am daily.

“The government wishes to reiterate that the initial declaration of the 24-hour curfew was to avert escalation of violence.



Monitoring of the situation will continue. Should security assessments necessitate it, the government will not hesitate to revert to a 24-hour curfew,” Aruwan added.

Meanwhile, former Governor of Kaduna state, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, has condemned the crises in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas describing them as callous, horrible and unacceptable just as he called for restoration of order to avert further loss of lives and properties.

Speaking in a statement he personally signed on Thursday Sen. Makarfi, who was caretaker chairman of the PDP said, “News of a resurgent wave of attacks and violence leading to loss of lives of innocent people around the Jema’a-Kaura-Zangon Kataf local governments axis of Kaduna state, is as horrible, obnoxious as it is unacceptable.

“These callous acts must be condemned by all people of decency as we must all come together, irrespective of whatever differences, to do whatever it takes to put a stop to this wanton descent into animalism. I’m appalled at the descent to the gutter, by some elements, to whom human life has become so worthless that they waste it at the slightest (in fact, sometimes no) provocation.

“I condemn these callous and cowardly acts and appeal to the people of the communities and indeed all people of the state to remain calm, peaceful and law abiding, as well as resist the temptation of taking the law into their hands. This is even as I urge the government and security agencies to ensure that no stone is left unturned in efforts to fish out and bring perpetrators of these dastardly acts to justice.

“I convey my most heartfelt condolences to families of the deceased, other victims of the violence, as well as government and all people of Kaduna state and earnestly pray for the quick return of peace and normalcy to the affected areas and also pray for an enduring peace in Kaduna state and the entire country.”