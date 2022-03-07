El-Rufai releases N1.2bn for gratuity, death benefits – Pension Board 

Governor Nasir el-Rufai has approved the release of N1.235 billion for the payment of gratuity and death benefits for the Kaduna state and local government retirees and families of deceased beneficiaries.

The Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Pension Bureau, Prof. Salamatu Idris Isah made this known on Monday.

Giving a breakdown of how the money will be paid, she said N1.035 billion will be allocated for payment of the retirees and families of deceased in the 23 local governments.

The Executive Secretary explained further that the amount will be the 14th payment schedule under the local government gratuity for retirees and Next-of-Kins of deceased beneficiaries.

Prof. Isah added that N200 million will be for the 16th batch of the state gratuity and death benefits in Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

The Executive Secretary added that shortlisted names of the beneficiaries of the batch 14th of the local government and batch 16th of the state would soon be placed on all its social media handles, at the Pension Bureau and other zonal offices of the local governments.

Prof. Isah however refuted the rumour that seven local government areas have paid all their outstanding gratuities and death benefits under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS). She said the Bureau only announced that Kudan local government was the first to have settled its outstanding liability as of 3rd March 2022.

“The announcement however pointed out that there are still some unverified files that are waiting vetting and certification from the local government auditor general’s office,” she added.