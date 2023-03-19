El-Rufai, Sani win polling units for APC

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state has won his Polling Unit 024 Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections.

The Presiding Officer Haruna Shafiu who announced the results, said the APC gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Uba Sani polled 257 votes as against the PDP candidate, Isa Ashiru, who scored 81 votes in the governorship poll.

He announced that People’s Redemption Party (PRP) won four votes, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 2 votes, while African Democratic Party (ADP) scored 3 votes.

The APC also won in polling unit 026 next to where Governor el-Rufai voted, with 146 votes, while PDP scored 61 votes.

The Presiding Officer at Polling Unit 026, Maryam Abubakar, announced the results that NNPP and Labour Party scored two and three votes respectively.

APC gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Uba Sani, was also victorious in the gubernatorial election in his Polling Unit at LEA Primary School Kawo, Kaduna North Local Government Area, where he floored the PDP and other parties.

According to the Presiding Officer, APC’s Sen. Uba Sani scored 85 votes to defeat his closest contender, PDP’s Isa Ashiru who polled 54 votes, while Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi of the NNPP scored 12 votes.

