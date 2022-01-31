El-Rufai set to receive Kaduna state 2021 annual security report

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state will on Tuesday receive the 2021 annual security report from the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

According to a statement signed by Aruwan on Monday, the Ministry will equally present the security report for the last quarter of 2021 to governor el-Rufai.

“The Kaduna state Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs will tomorrow (Tuesday, 1st February 2022) present the 2021 annual report on security in the state to the governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai,” Aruwan said.

“The Ministry will also present the security report for the fourth quarter of 2021 at the event which will hold at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

“Governor El-Rufai in 2019 established the first ministry of internal security to be created by a state government in Nigeria, and he appointed Samuel Aruwan as the pioneer Commissioner.

“The Ministry has introduced openness in the reportage of security incidents with daily updates, quarterly reports and annual report. This reflects both a commitment to transparency and the strength of the relationship the Ministry has built with security agencies who trust it to responsibly handle security data.

“The Ministry has itself become a consistent source of information to the security agencies through its Operations Room which is open 24 hours to receive reports from citizens.

“The 2021 State Security Annual Report follows the 2020 annual report and the quarterly reports published during 2021. The reports provides a facts-based assessment of the security challenges the state confronts,” Aruwan added.