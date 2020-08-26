El-Rufai undertaking 700 projects in 512 schools – Commissioner



Kaduna state government is carrying out over 700 projects across 512 schools, as part of its urban renewal programme to rehabilitate schools across the state, the state Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Shehu Usman Mohammed, has said.

Speaking on Wednesday in an interview, the Commissioner said the rehabilitation programme expected to gulp N12 billion is being done in phases across the schools and would cover classrooms, laboratories, libraries, dormitories, water, toilets, administration offices and internal roads in a bid to create a comfortable atmosphere for teaching and learning.



“The ministry planned total rehabilitation of 512 schools, we have over 700 ongoing projects across the schools. We are prioritising the completion of the projects in phases.

“We have ongoing projects in Rimi College, Kaduna, Queen Amina College,Kaduna, Alhudahuda College, Zaria, Government College, Kaduna, Barewa College, Zaria, Government Secondary School, Saminaka, Government Secondary School, Birnin Gwari, Government Secondary School, Kwoi and Manchok. Some of the projects are in phase two some are in phase three, which is the final phase.



“In Rimi College, there were work on the classes, the dormitory. The projects in Rimi, Barewa College, Government Secondary School Zaria, Alhudahuda College Zaria, Government Secondary School Saminaka,Government Secondary School Kachia are in first quarter of the last phase. About 15 or 16 schools are in the first phase which include toilets, administrative offices, laboratories, libraries and dormitories.

“The school that we are working on its internal road is Rimi College, very soon work on internal roads of Queen Amina College and Government College Kaduna would start. We want to finish the other works before starting the road because we don’t want heavy duty trucks passing the roads when we are finished.



“We have just awarded contract for new hostel in Government Girls Secondary School Kawo,. The school’s hostel was engulfed by fire and we had to move the students to Rimi College. Roads within our schools is part of our rehabilitation plans to make the environment more aesthetic and more accessible to the teachers and students.”

The commissioner lauded Governor Nasir el-Rufai for his ingenuity in managing the sparse funds available to do lots of work without owing salary despite the Covid-19 pandemic.



“Funding is one of the wonders of this administration. We are paying salary and contractors and we are investing massively in urban renewal programme due to prudence, accountability and transparency,” he said.