El-Rufai’s aide Audu joins Southern Kaduna senatorial contest

The Senior Special Assistant on Land Matters to Governor El-Rufai, Mr. Bulus Audu, has declared interest to vie for Southern Kaduna senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bulus made his intentions known amidst party stakeholders and supporters at New Choice Hotel in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a local government area.

Audu noted that he was aware of the peculiarity of the zone, and said he would address its problems which include insecurity, boosting agriculture, and provision of infrastructure.

He said he would lobby for projects that would develop the zone, and actively engage the teeming youth through job creation, to curb restiveness and other vices prevalent among them.

The aspirant urged the electorate to take the antecedents of elective office seekers into consideration first, before giving them their mandates to avoid being short-changed through poor representation.

“If I emerge as the APC flag-bearer and win the election in 2023, I would bring my wealth of experience to bear to turn Southern Kaduna’s fortunes around,” Bulus said.

Zone 3 chairman of the party, Shehu Tafa, while delivering his remarks, said he would support the candidature of Mr Bulus who was seeking to represent the good people of Southern Kaduna.

According to him, the APC is working assiduously to take over all elective positions in the zone come 2023 general elections.

