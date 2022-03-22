El-Rufai’s commissioner declares guber aspiration, presents 6-point agenda 



Frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Kaduna state and Commissioner for Planning and Budget, Muhammad Sani Dattijo, on Tuesday stormed the state party secretariat with mammoth crowd to declare his intention to contest.

Dattijo later presented his six-point agenda for the state should he become the governor, even as he admitted that he knew governing a state like Kaduna was not a child’s play.

The former Chief of Staff to Governor Nasir el-Rufai noted that having served in the state executive council since 2015, it gave him the opportunity to understudy and understand how governance works.

“It was then I knew that governing a state like Kaduna is not a child’s play.

“To be honest with you, our leader, Governor Nasir el-Rufai tried his best and raised the bar in terms of providing infrastructural development and good governance. That is why the state needs a credible person with competence to lead it in 2023. We need to be careful in making a choice that whoever becomes the next governor is someone that is well experienced and grounded educationally,” he said.

Dattijo urged that the ruling party must be returned to power so as to continue with the governor’s policies and programmes of developing the state.

Speaking while unveiling his blueprint for Kaduna state in a six-point agenda, Dattijo listed the agenda as securing Kaduna state by investing in people and technology, rural transformation by connecting rural economies to agriculture and solid minerals as well as urban infrastructure.

Others are building a smarter technologically advanced state, investing in the people by investing in health, education and youth development and lastly attracting local and international finance for development by working with development partners across the globe to drive the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ensure no demography was left behind.