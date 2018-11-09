El-Zakzaky’s trial continues, police restate ban on procession

The Kaduna state Police Command has said the ban on all forms of processions/demonstrations in Kaduna state is still in force. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, gave the warning in a press statement issued in Kaduna. Sabo said members of the public should note that the ban on all forms of processions/demonstrations in Kaduna state is still in force. According to him, the police will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who deliberately attempt to violate the ban. “In view of the court trial of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky yesterday, the peace loving and law abiding people of Kaduna state are to note that adequate security has been put in place for a hitch-free court appearance. “As part of the strategy put in place for a smooth process of the court trial, there will be traffic diversion in the following areas during the court session: “Independence Way, Bida Road and all other roads leading to Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Kaduna. “The command wishes to notify the general public to exercise more security consciousness as they go about their daily chores and other lawful businesses,” Sabo said. He appealed to the general public to report suspicious activities or persons around them to the nearest security agency. (NAN)

