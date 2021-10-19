Elected Katsina APC executives sworn in

The Katsina state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has successfully sworn in 36 executive members elected through a rancour-free consensus, Saturday.

Alhaji Sani Ahmed was sworn-in as chairman, Bala Abu Musawa as deputy chairman, Shitu Shitu, the former state party chairman as secretary and Babangida Aliyu as treasurer.

The party executives were sworn-in by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Ahmed El Marzuk, at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state while speaking at the occasion commended all the party stakeholders for their support, understanding and patience towards the smooth conduct of the congresses at ward, local government and state levels.

Masari appealed to party members to give the newly elected executives the deserved support to enable them lead the party to the 2023 general elections while charging them to remain united.

The governor also commended the contestants that withdrew from the race to allow for the adoption by consensus as earlier agreed by stakeholders of the party.

In his remarks, Alhaji Aliyu Kumo, the chairman, State Congress Committee from the APC national headquarters presented the report of the state congress to Governor Masari.