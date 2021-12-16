ElectHER, Yiaga Africa, others raise awareness on women representation

ElectHER in partnership with Yiaga Africa and Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) recently organized a town hall meeting raise public awareness about the bill and its potential to directly lead to an increase in women’s political representation.

Speaking during the town-hall meeting , the Special Assistant on Legal and Constitution, Daniel Bwala who represented the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege said the role women play in the nation are roles you cannot deny and their influence is immeasurable.

Also, Sponsor of the “Reserved Seat Bill” Rt. Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha expressed optimism saying at least over 120 male lawmakers are behind the bill including the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila who is co-sponsoring the bill on women inclusion.

Also, the former house of representative member revealed that Abia state, Honorable Nnenna Ukeje, called on Civil Society Organisations to support women inclusion and tell the story of the Reserved Seat bill to remove any form of uncertainties saying the additional seats will only affect one percent of the budget.

Related

No tags for this post.