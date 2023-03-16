Election: INEC distributes sensitive materials in Bauchi 

In preparation for the 18th March gubernatorial and state assembly elections, the Bauchi State Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials to the 20 LGAs in the state.

At the distribution exercise at the Bauchi branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mohammed Nura assured residents of timely distribution of material items across all the polling units before Saturday’s elections.

“We are here to distribute the sensitive materials in the custody of the CBN to the 20 LGAs across Bauchi State. The main reason for this early distribution of the materials is to have enough time to see if there is any shortfall in the items in the boxes and for us to know how we can report to the headquarters for early replacement of the remaining shortfall items before the Saturday’s exercise on the 18th March 2023.

“The other time the items were distributed at the INEC office, but this time, we decided to do the exercise here at CBN because the quantity of the items is not much like that of the Presidential elections.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

