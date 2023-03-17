2023 governorship election: Labour Party excos split in Ebonyi as factions endorse PDP, APC

Following the declaration by the national body of Labour Party that it has no governorship candidate in Ebonyi state for the saturday elections, the state executive has splitted into two factions over the choice of political party to support.

While a faction led by the state chairman declared support for the governorship candidate of APC, other executive members led by the state vice chairman has endorsed the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii.

In two different statements making rounds early hours of Friday had some members of the exco adopting the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Rt Hon. Ogbonna Nwifuru and the other supporting the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii.

The statements signed by state Vice Chairman of the party, Mr. Churchill Ikpor, Mr. Chijioke Ogah Publicity Secretary, Captain John Eze rtd. Labour Party zonal Chairman and Barr. Eze C. Eze Labour Party Organizing Secretary(Ebonyi North)

noted that the party would be supporting PDP.

The statement said: “We want an Ebonyi State where the dreams of our Founding Fathers shall not be in vain. We want an Ebonyi State where we can all live peacefully and flourish without being intimidated by the government. We want our State to wake up from slumber and shackles of impoverishment and poverty so that all of us shall reap the sweet fruits of our Obidience,

“The Obidient family wants what is best for our people and we, therefore, appeal to all our members in the state to vote for the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) – High Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii and all Labour Party House of Assembly Candidates because our party must be represented in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

“This is in line with the decision of our principal, Mr. Peter Obi, who openly endorsed Sandy Ojang Onor the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in our neighbouring state, Cross River State, because Sandy Ojang Onor is the best option among all the candidates contesting for Governor in the State.

“Come Saturday 18th March 2023, we the Obidient Family in Ebonyi State shall come out en masse and vote to change the future of our dear state for our own good and to protect the future of our children. We shall vote with all our strength just like we did in the Presidential and National Assembly Elections and we shall protect our votes even as we move to restore our stolen mandate.”

Another statement signed by Hon. Godwin Jloke State Chairman, Barr. Luke Adonwe state Secretary and five others adopted the APC Nwifuru.

It reads, “We, the State Executive Council of the Labour Party, Ebonyl State Chapter, after consultations with the National Leadership of the Party wish to make our positions known with respect to Gubernatiorial candidate/elections as follows:

“That the general public, members of the Labour Party and the entire Obidient family in Ebonyi State should take note that the Labour Party does not have a gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 Ebonyi State Governorship election owing to protracted legal tussies.

“That consequent upon the foregoing, the State Executive Council of the Labour Party resolved with the stakeholders to adopt Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as our preferred candidate for the 2023 gubernatorial election.

“That the above decision does not in any way or manner translate to collapsing of the party’s structure into APC, as Labour Party remains independent and still operates as a distinct Political Party, save for the alliance in respect to gubernatorial candidate only. That our House of Assembly candidates in the various State Constituencies remain the Labour Party candidates and should be given maximum support to that effect.

“That the party remains passionately committed to reclaiming our mandates in the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on the 25th of March 2023.

“That our decision to adopt Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru was not only based on his credibility, capacity, competence and experience but also on the principle of equity, justice and fairness for which the Labour Party is known.

“That the State Executive Council of the Labour Party appreciates the resilience of our party faithful so far and urges them to go out en mass came 18th March, 2023, and vote for Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru as our adopted gubernatorial candidate as well as our Labour Party State House of Assembly Candidates.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

