Election: NBBF vows to stick with ‘controversial constitution’

The Nigerian Basketball Federation has again reiterated that its 2019 constitution will be followed to the letter as elections into the federation draws closer.

Nigerian Basketball Vanguard has kicked against the controversial constitution claiming that “it was a sheer fraud and fallacy to claim that a constitution exist as no Congress ratified such” and threatening to boycott the election coming up in few weeks time.

But in a swift re-action, the elections according to the Caretaker Chairman of the NBBF, Engr Musa Kida will be done in line with the Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) with the supervision from the Federal Ministry of Sports and Nigeria Olympics Committee.

Kida described the ploy as a cheap scheme to distract the people with unnecessary controversies while plunging basketball into another fresh round of crisis.

“This funny entity is not known to anybody nor is it recognized by the NBBF constitution as ratified by the 2019 Congress held in Abuja. The constitution as ratified by FIBA and domiciled with NOC or FMYSD accorded recognition to Chairmen of the State Associations, Representatives of Coaches, Referees, Players Associations, NAPHER/SD, NAWIS and All Members from the geographical zones (Zonal Reps) alongside the President and Vice President.”

The federation restated that the sanctity of its constitution where all its legitimacies are derived must be protected at all cost as the election into board draws near.