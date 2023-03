Political thugs in Akesan and Ilasamaja, Isolo wards of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government area of Lagos State have unleashed mayhem on intending voters, beating them.

It was gathered that voters around Akinyemi street were flogged with their PVCs because they do not bear Yorùbá name.

A caller told Blueprint that: “They are chasing and beating us not to vote. They came with their busses. They are APC alaye people.”

