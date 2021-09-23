Election: Ocheho, 5 others voted zonal reps of Handball

The Zonal Representative elections of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) was held across the geopolitical zones of the country on Wednesday.

Immediate past President and Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Mr. Samuel Ocheho was voted zonal representative of the South-West region in Ibadan while Mr.Wamah Onyii was voted zonal representative of the South-East in Enugu.

In Jos, Mr. Saidu Jibril Ojih won to come top as the Zonal Representative of the North Central while Hussaini Mohammed was voted as the zonal representative of the North East in an election in Bauchi.

In Kaduna, Bala Aminu Bodinga was voted zonal representative of North-West while George Somiari was voted as the South-South Zonal Representative in Benin.

Secretary General of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Alhaji Maigidansanma Mohammed congratulated all the winners on their victories hoping that they would bring their wealth of experiences to add value to the activities of HFN and the game of handball in Nigeria.

The 6 Zonal Representatives will join the Athletes Representative Mr. Joseph Haruna Udale and Technical Representative Coach Bala Khalid Mohammed, who were elected In the technical and athlete representatives and other constituencies for the National Elections slated for September 30, 2021 in Abuja

Related

No tags for this post.