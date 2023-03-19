Election rigging allegation: Police arrest social media user, Soludo washes hands off

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Sunday, denied knowledge of the reason behind arrest of one Mr Nnamdi Chude, reportedly in police net since Saturday.

Chude was arrested in Onitsha, following some tweet he made alleging that governor Soludo’s ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was involved in the rigging of 2023 House of Assembly election.

But governor Soludo, in a statement, admitted that Anambra State Police Commissioner has confirmed to him that Chude was arrested and taken to Abuja but denied having knowledge of why he was arrested.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command has confirmed to me, that one Mr Nnamdi Chude was arrested yesterday (18/03/23) in Anambra by the Cyber Crime Unit of Interpol and taken to Abuja today (19/03/23). Anambra State Government has no information about any specific allegations or basis of his arrest,” Soludo added.

