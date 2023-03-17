2023 elections: Shun religious, ethnic sentiments, Rebuild Nigeria Movement urges politicians

The Rebuild Nigeria Movement Worldwide (RNMW) has called on the political class and their supporters against using primordial and religious sentiments for their political campaigns.

The national coordinator of the group, Amb. James Erebuoye, made the appeal in a statement Friday in Abuja ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

He also warned supporters of some candidates against threatening Nigerians of different extraction residing outside their states of origin to vote for their candidates.

Erebuoye, who is also the President, Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora, said Nigerians should see themselves as one, irrespective of tribe, religion and other sentiments wherever they reside.

This, he said, was necessary to build the Nigeria of our dream that would be home to all with great opportunities.

He added that the beauty of democracy was the ability to vote for the candidates of one’s choice, saying that voter intimidation and harassment is not part of the game.

He decried comments by some political and traditional leaders that Nigerians of different extraction residing in their states would be evicted from the state if they failed to vote for their preferred candidates.

He said this was part of what was affecting the unity, progress and development of the country and should be discouraged.

“No matter where you come from as long as you are a Nigerian you have no restriction of movement and have the right to call any part of the country your home irrespective of your political affiliation.

“You should be allowed to vote for a candidate of your choice during elections without any form of intimidation.

“Only lazy and visionless people discriminate amongst themselves, our goal should be building a prosperous and a better Nigeria where all will leave in peace and harmony.

“Poverty, insecurity, poor healthcare system and unemployment, among others, has no respect for indigenship. It is time up for Babylonian system of government in any part of Nigeria,” Erebuoye said.

He added that we must rise again as a great country and as Nigerians and go out on election day to vote our conscience and for any candidate of our choice without intimidation and harassment from party supporters.

He noted that if Nigerians could contest elective positions in the United States and other parts of the world without any form of discrimination and emerged victorious, there should be no political hinderance of any sort in the country.

He expressed satisfaction at the turnout of electorate on Feb. 25, for the Presidential and National Assembly elections, especially the youths for being more politically conscious.

“Now that we are where we are, no one can stop this exodus,” Erebuoye stressed.

