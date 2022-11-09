Elections: EU, IPC tutor journalists on conflict sensitivity, safe reporting 

European Union through the International Press Center (IPC) Tuesday tutored journalists on the need to apply conflict sensitivity and safety while reporting.

This was as the executive director of IPC, Mr Lanre Arogundade, noted that lack of conflict sensitivity and safety causes electoral violence.

Arogunde stated this during a two-day capacity building / mentoring workshop for female journalists organised by the IPC, Lagos, in collaboration with the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) national secretariat, with support from the European Union (EU).

Mr. Arogundade said: “The overall objective of the 2-day workshop is to strengthen the media for fair, accurate, ethical and inclusive resorts reporting of the electoral processes and elections and, in particular, to position female journalists to be in the frontline professional, inclusive, conflict sensitive, fact-checked and data-driven coverage and reportage.



“The workshop is part of the activities under Component 4 (Support to media) of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance (EUSDGN II) project, of which IPC is the lead partner.”

He commended the national leadership of NAWOJ for sharing the vision of the IPC and the EU on capacity building for female journalists.