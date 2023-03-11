Elections: UNILAG speaks on resumption date

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has said management has postponed its resumption date to Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, on Friday.

Ogunsola stated that the postponement of resumption was due to the re-scheduling of the governorship and state house of assembly elections from Saturday, March 11, 2023, to Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The statement reads, “It would be recalled that the federal government had directed that students of higher institutions across the country should vacate their schools ahead of the 2023 general elections. As a result, the University Senate had approved the suspension of academic activities (teaching) from Tuesday, February 21, 2023, to Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

“Once again, members of the university community are implored to remain safe and security conscious as well as orderly, civil and responsible in utterances and engagements, online and offline.

“Further updates would be provided as the need arises in the coming days.”

