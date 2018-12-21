Elections: Vote buyers, Sellers ‘ll end up in hell if… – Cleric

The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Anambra State, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor has frowned against incidences of vote buying in the electoral process ahead of next year’s general elections.

Ezeokafor, who spoke at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Awka, described politicians who engaged in vote buying and eligible voters that agreed to sell their votes as “sinners in the eleventh commandment,” who must go for “confession.”

He urged the public to be vanguard of curbing the trend, adding that the Church has a duty to preach against the vices, and the electorate must not allow themselves to be influenced but insist on voting according to their consciences.

“vote buying is a sin and form of bribery. Both those that sell their votes and those that buy are guilty of the same crime. This is what I term 11th commandment.

“The electorate must use the 2019 General Elections to rewrite the electoral history of Nigeria and that can be achieved if they decide to do the right thing by electing credible leaders,” added the operate.

The bishop noted that leadership had been a big challenge to the country, stressing it could be overcame if the right leaders emerge to steer the ship of the nation.

The Bishop also advised government to do all it could to improve the welfare of workers by approving the new minimum wage.

He regretted the cost implications of running government, just as he canvassed for reduction in governance, especially the jumbo packages earned by legislators towards addressing poor remuneration to workers.

On the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Bishop said it was a significant celebration in the Christendom but the faithful should pursue the spiritual aspect of the event by being sincere in their endeavours.

“Nigerians and Christians in particular should use this period to reconcile with God and man, as individuals, families and nation

“We must thrive to live together. Let’s remember that after the Christmas and new year, life continues,” Ezeokafor stressed.

