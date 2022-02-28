Electoral Act 2022: IPAC lauds clause 54 on provisions for PwDs, others







The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has expressed excitement by Clause 54 of the Electoral Act 2022 which makes it mandatory for the INEC to make special provisions for people living with disabilities (PwDs) and those with special needs.

The national chairman, Engineer Yabagi Yusuf Sani, while speaking at a press conference Monday in Abuja on “New Electoral Act as a watershed in the nation’s history of democracy”, said this clause has broadened the scope of inclusiveness as it has largely eliminated the long exclusion of the large population of people living with disability from participating in the electoral and voting processes.

He said the leadership and the entire members of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, are cognizant of the critical roles played by certain individuals and institutions in the making and actualisation of the latest historic amendment of the Electoral Act.

“In this regard, we particularly wish to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the statesmanship, political will and commitment to the advancement of democracy in the country by assenting to the Act.

“This is because we are not unaware of the tremendous pressure mounted on him by several interests opposed to the Act on the ground that the transformative and progressive provisions of the new election regulatory rules, will amount to the erosion of their capabilities to manipulate the electoral process.

“With this singular act, Mr. President has succeeded in etching his name in gold in the annals of the nation’s march on the path of democracy and good governance that is consequent on credible elections.

“IPAC will also commend the leadership and members of the 9th National Assembly for their courage, patriotism and resilience demonstrated in the nurturing, perfection and passage of the new Electoral Act,” he said.