Electoral Act 2022, Section 84(12): How Senate dealt sucker punch to Buhari

Last week Wednesday, the Senate rejected amendment sought for, by President Muhammadu Buhari on 2022 Electoral Act. TAIYE ODEWALE chronicles the details

Meaning of Electoral Act

Electoral Act as a legislation from National Assembly assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, contains laws and guidelines for the conduct of general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as procedures for conduct of primary elections by political parties.

The Electoral Act 2002 served as guidelines for INEC for the conduct of the 2003 and 2007 general elections while the 2010 electoral Act, was used by INEC for the conduct of the 2011, 2015 and 2019 general elections.

Emergence of 2022 Electoral Act As a result of glaring deficiencies inherent in the 2010 electoral Act, the 2022 was put up to address such deficiencies like non legalisation of usage of electronic and technological devices such as Card readers, electronic conduct and transmission of election results, time frame for replacement of dead candidates during contests, time frame for conduct of party primaries and submissions of names of candidates to INEC etc.

Request for amendmentAfter earlier rejection of the 2022 electoral bill by President Muhammadu Buhari in January this year on account of making Direct Primaries as the only mode of primary elections for political parties, both chambers of the National Assembly concurred to his request by adding indirect and consensus arrangements as additional means of party primary elections and re-transmitted the bill to him on 31st of January this year for presidential assent.

The question of section 84(12 )

After many weeks of studying provisions of the bill re – transmitted to him by the National Assembly and pressures mounted by various Civil Society Organisations, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, February 25, 2022, assented to the bill in the presence of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila as well as Chairmen of Committee on INEC and Electoral Matters from both Chambers.

However, before assenting to the bill now an Act of Parliament, President Buhari expressed reservation on section 84(12) of the Bill which requires appointive political office holders to resign from office before contesting for election right from party primary level and even for participation at elective congresses and conventions of the party they belong to.

He said: “Section 84 (12) constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at conventions or congresses of any political party, for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election in cases where it holds earlier than 30 days to the national election.

“The section states: “No political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election”.

“This provision has introduced qualification and disqualification criteria that ultra vires the Constitution by way of importing blanket restriction and disqualification to serving political office holders of which they are constitutionally accorded protection.

“The practical application of section 84(12) of the Electoral Bill, 2022 will, if assented to, by operation of law, subject serving political office holders to inhibitions and restrictions referred to under section 40 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“It is imperative to note that the only constitutional expectation placed on serving political office holders that qualify, by extension as public officers within the context of the constitution is resignation, withdrawal or retirement at least 30 days before the date of the election.

“Hence, it will be stretching things beyond the constitutional limit to import extraneous restriction into the constitution on account of practical application of section 84(12) of the bill where political parties’ conventions and congresses were to hold earlier than 30 days to the election.

“Arising from the foregoing, with particular regards to the benefits of the bill, industry, time, resources and energy committed in its passage, I hereby assent to the Bill and request the Nationally Assembly to consider immediate amendments that will bring the Bill in tune with constitutionality by way of deleting section 84(12) accordingly”.

NASS commitment through Lawan

Immediately after President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the bill, making it an Act, the President of the Senate , Ahmad Lawan in the presence of Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, promised that the National Assembly will effect the amendment as soon as a letter to that effect is received by them from the President.

“Mr President has done the country proud today and deepening the practice of democracy and enhancing the sanctity of electoral process by signing the 2022 electoral bill into law .

“The section 84(12) he expressed reservation over, shall surely be amended when a request to that effect is transmitted to us.

“The request for such an amendment should be done on time because time is of essence as the 2023 general elections are fast approaching”, he said.

PDP litigation

Apparently sure of transmission of the request by the President to both Chambers of the National Assembly by Tuesday, March 1st, 2022, the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), approached the court on Wednesday, March 2nd 2022 and secured an injunction, restraining President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and leadership of the National Assembly from tampering with the newly singed Electoral Act.

Senate ‘s Drama

While the House of Representatives on resumption of plenary on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, refused to consider the request in anyway, the Senate listed it on its Order Paper for first reading and vowed to consider it the following day, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Killer punch

But the Senate gave the request a killer punch from Senators during consideration on Wednesday. First to throw spanner into the works was Senator Adamu Aliero (APC Kebbi Central) who rose through Order 52(2) of the Senate standing rules to kick against the consideration in view of court ruling to that effect.

Order 52(5) provides that, “Reference shall not be made to any matter on which a judicial decision is pending, in such a way as might in the opinion of the President of the Senate prejudice the interest of parties thereto.”

He, therefore, advised the upper chamber to step down consideration of the bill pending the vacation of a court order delivered by the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday.

The court, in a ruling delivered by Inyang Ekwo, on an ex-parte application by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), barred the President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Senate President from tampering with the newly amended Electoral Act 2022.

The Court maintained that the Electoral Act, having become a valid law could not be altered without following the due process of law.

Though the President of the Senate, countered Aliero by convincing Senators that the Court should not be allowed to stop the National Assembly from performing its fundamental functions, but the Senators in their debates on the request, said it was dead on arrival.

The first killer punch came from the Minority Leader in the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP Abia South), who said President Buhari through the request is playing the role of referee and player at the same time going by his interpretation of section 84(12) of the Act .

He said, “There are certain things that we see which we think we don’t even have to come here to debate.

“One of those things is the fact that in every democracy, all over the world, there are certain rules which we don’t need to be told about.

“One of those rules is the fact that you cannot be a referee and a player on the same field. It is either you’re a referee or a player.

“So, every other place in the world where democracy is practised including Nigeria, we don’t need to be told that if we want to run for office, we have to resign. That is a sine qua non that we don’t even need to debate.

“Yet here we are today in Nigeria, and people think they can sit in an office and contest an election and become candidates and continue to sit in that office until the date of election. “So, how would we continue to debase democracy in this way?

“Mr. President, I think, a cursory look at this paper shows that this paper is dead on arrival. And I urge you my colleagues, to help us to continue to deepen democracy by insisting that this bill not be read a second time in any manner whatsoever.”

Further tearing the request into pieces during his contribution, Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi West), said, “one of the hallmarks of democracy is justice, fairness and equity. “Therefore, Mr. President, I disagree with all the arguments on the need to consider a decision that has already been settled.”

Spirited attempts made by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo – Agege to push the request for second reading failed as many of the Senators across party lines kicked against his submission.

Little wonder that when eventually put to a voice vote for second reading by the Senate President after its consideration, the bill received a resounding ‘nay’ from Senators across party lines.

But since as explained by President Buhari in his observation, section 84(12) of the Electoral Act runs contrary to provisions of the 1999 Constitution which allows appointive political office holders to remain in office 30 days to election in which they are participating, further litigations may arise from the section before all the political parties go into primary elections for emergence of their candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections.