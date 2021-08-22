Electoral Act amendment bill ‘ll improve Nigeria’s electoral system – Sheriff

Associate Professor of Political Science and International Relations, and Director of Institute for Legislative Studies, University of Abuja, Dr. Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, has tasked the National Assembly with conclusion of the amendments to the Electoral Act in order to address malfeasances associated with elections in the country.

Dr Ibrahim said elections in the country have always been characterised by vote-buying, intimidation, violence, low voter-turnout, ballet box snatching and over-voting, from local government, governorship to presidential polls, stressing that only the Electoral Act could address the challenges.

He made the call at the colloquium on the Electoral Act amendment 2021 entitled “Nigeria’s Democratic Fruition,” held at the Institute for Legislative Studies lecture hall of the University of Abuja, Thursday.

He lamented that every four years, Nigeria spends billions of naira to conduct elections but with little improvement, noting that with the malfeasance that has defined the nation’s electoral system, there is the need to improve the integrity and credibility of the electoral process.

He maintained that while the proposed provisions in the Electoral Act amendment bill would not perfect the electoral process, it will enhance the conduct of free and credible elections in the country, which the citizens have long yearned for.

He called on Nigerians to conform to the principles of modernity and embrace the digitalisation of the electoral system.

He said the electronic means of transmission is something that should be accepted as it would beautify and customise the nation’s electoral process and avoid rigging, delay in announcement of results, and waste of funds.

Dr Ibrahim also urged lawmakers to reconsider the bill and make sure electronic transmission thrive of the electoral process is adopted as it would not only save us time but also promote free and fair elections in the country.