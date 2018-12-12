Electoral Act amendment: Facts we need to know By Noble Agbaeze

Section 58 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) expressly prescribes the modality of law making in Nigeria, the truth is that there is no law that says the president must assent to all bills presented before him by the National Assembly, this is because a bill is a legislative proposal which may be effectuated or not and to ensure equity in the process the constitution under the same section 58(5) gives the law makers powers to override the president if the issue is really the opinion of the majority.

Therefore when some persons decide to play aloof to this fact even when they know it and settle for wrongfully whipping up public sentiments, definitely cast some doubts on the purpose and what the bill is seeking to cure, when those with salient constitutional obligations to achieving a right society guided by good laws descend to pursuing certain interests in disguise instead of that which affects our general existentialism as a nation, then one would also wonder if we are really ready to build a strong nation.

The unnecessary pressure being mounted by the PDP and other opposition groups on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Electoral Amendment bill into law is nothing outside being self-gratifying, unjust and biased which amounts to setting a wrong precedent in the history of law making and governance in Nigeria

Some of us hold this opinion because the present situation if allowed to thrive is not different from an ex post facto law, a corrupted legislation, made retroactively, retroactive because it is targeted at altering a process that is already in motion, not just in motion, a process that is almost completed for some persons to benefit from.

Whenever laws are made in such manners there is always a presumption that such laws are prejudicial, hurtful and unjust, in most cases tilting towards attacking a particular entity at this extant case we would say is targeted at President Buhari.

Retrospective legislation is at variance with the principles of social justice and are inimical to democracy and good governance in any country that want do develop politically such moves should not be allowed to make inroads in this country. Retrospective legislation like the current Electoral Amendment if allowed to be used for the 2019 general elections is without equivocation a vendetta for political opponents and they are indeed unsuitable to any country that recognizes the rule of law.

There is nothing wrong with the enactment having a fixed commencement date as a component of the said bill to make the amended Act become operative in a date after the 2019 general elections, that is the way to prove they are sincere and have the interest of the nation at heart and not that of themselves alone.

Calling for the assent of the president on the bill and expecting the INEC to use it as the working legal document for the 2019 general elections is a gross violation of the principles of justice. The truth is that good conscience demands that the amendments be made for the next general election; it totally fails the test of reasonableness and rational thinking, for the current assembly to be struggling that they must be the very first beneficiaries of the system they are trying to create.

Have we forgotten that political parties have already held their primary elections and candidates emerged based on the current law, have we also forgotten that INEC has to train her staff to the level of competence to tackle whatever new challenges the amendments may pose before them? Have we also forgotten that INEC has also submitted her budget for the elections based on the current Act, do we have all the time and resources currently?

The right thing in the process of making new laws is the aspect of conscientization and awareness of the law, it is wrong to make alien laws that those the laws are meant for know nothing about it, have we forgotten that not every Nigerian has the opportunity to access information like those at that National Assembly and not all the electorates are educated like them? The best thing to do is to give reasonable time before the law becomes operative for proper understanding of the law so that the electorates don’t get disenfranchised because of not being conversant with the amendment, and a way to prove this is by reflecting on the commencement date.

In another sense I am wondering why the amended bill must be signed into law before the opposition can win the election or before we believe that President Buhari is ready for a credible election, if the APC, the then opposition party could win the 2015 presidential elections which was guided by the 2010 Electoral Act (as amended) the PDP can do same if they are really on ground to win like the APC during the 2015 general elections.

For those who are making some laughable assertions, making the public believe the president should have quickly signed without proper scrutiny should remember that Scrutiny is a prominent and very important aspect of drafting and whoever that is giving assent must also be very careful about that, absence or inappropriate use of words or punctuations in a legal document may cause serious ambiguity and if not carefully handled the real intention of the law may not be conveyed, for those saying such errors do not matter therefore the president should not returned the bill to the assembly for such corrections before he finally declined assent are either being mischievous or ignorant of law making, Section 3(1) of the interpretation Act 1964, Cap 123 LFN 2004 provides that punctuations form part of enactments and regards shall be given to them accordingly in constructing the enactments. This was applied by the court in Shell B.P v. Federal Board of Internal Revenue (1976) 1 FNLR 197.

PDP particularly should stop crying wolf where there is none, there is no lacuna in the 2010 Electoral Act (as amended). The opposition should let our conducts conform to our laws and allow our laws to work as couched. If the president fails to assent to any bill the National Assembly has its own powers and role as guided by the constitution, the opposition should stop heating the polity unnecessarily perhaps with the intent to creating wrong perceptions about President Buhari and the APC.

Agbaeze is Secretary/Spokesperson, Southeast Mobilization Movement for APC.

