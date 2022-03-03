Electoral Act: Buhari has given Nigerians best gift – Igboanugo

A renowned philanthropist, Dr. Ugochukwu Harvey Igboanugo, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the electoral bill into law.

Dr. Ugochukwu said the best gift the President has given to Nigerians is the electoral act, “which is a worthy legacy the Buhari’s administration is leaving behind.”

He stated that the act will deepen Nigeria’s democracy and make the country rank top in the comity of Nations.

“Personally, I am so delighted with the signing of the electoral bill into law, because, it is something that every right thinking Nigerian should be proud of.

“This is a complete departure from what used to be obtainable. I’m also happy, particularly with the section that supports electronic transfer of results.

“This is a welcome development and we must do everything within our powers to support it,” Dr. Ugochukwu who is also a businessman said.