Electoral Act: Buhari has proved doubters wrong – Mustapha

A frontline aspirant for the position of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mallam Saliu Mustapha has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for proving doubters wrong by assenting to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022.

He said in a statement issued Friday in Abuja by his media aide, Dapo Okubanjo, that as a long-time loyalist, he always knew that the president had an unmatched democratic trait.

“President Buhari’s democratic credentials have never been in doubt. It became even more pronounced when he argued that political parties should not be restricted only to direct primaries and insisted on other options.

“So, now that that aspect was taken care of, it was not a surprise that the President had to do some more consultations to ensure that every other aspect of the new law is in line with the ideals of democracy before giving his assent.

“I am convinced that just like President Buhari said in his speech at the signing, the amendments would ‘improve and engender clarity, effectiveness and transparency of the election process, as well as reduce to the barest minimum incidences of acrimony arising from dissatisfied candidates and political parties.’

“As for the leadership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which had been sowing seeds of discord in the minds of unsuspecting Nigerians, I hope the Presidential assent has now shut them up.

The Turakin Ilorin also expressed hope that the two chambers of the National Assembly would take heed of the advice handed down by the President on Clause 84 of the new Electoral Act.