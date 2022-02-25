Electoral Act: Gobir salutes Buhari’s courage, statesmanship

A former governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and chairman of the Gobir Foundation Organisation, Alhaji Yakubu Olayiwola Gobir, has saluted President Mohammadu Buhari, for signing into law, the much-awaited Electoral Amendment Bill on Friday.

Gobir, in a statement issued from his office in Ilorin Friday, said it took no small amount of courage for the president to put his name to that all important piece of legislation “at this point in time.”

He said the president had deeply etched his name in the hearts of lovers of democracy in the country, Africa, and the world.