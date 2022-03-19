Electoral Act: Group hails Federal High Court for quashing section 84 (12)

The Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders (NEYL) on Saturday commended the courage of the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, which on Friday nullified Section 84 (12) of the newly ammended Electoral Act.



The NEYL, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, made its position known in a statement signed by the Ohanaeze Secretary General and head of coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka.



The group said it was clear from the beginning that the controversial section was conceived to witch-hunt appointees of government.



The statement read: “We cannot but commend the courage of the court in delivering such a sound judgment that we believe will stand the test of time.



“We knew from the beginning that the section was deliberately inserted to witch-hunt appointees of government.



“We therefore hope that this judgment has put a stop to that injustice and that the political space is now widen to accommodate as many qualified and interested Nigerians.”