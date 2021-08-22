Electoral Act: Group urges Buhari to decline assent to bill

A Group, Justice Now International Abuja has called for the review of the electoral Act recently passed by the National Assembly while calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to decline assent when the bill is brought to his table.

The Speaker and President of the Group, Vik-Morrow Uloe made the call at a virtual news conference in Abuja.

Vik-Morrow Uloe specifically called for electronic transmission of election results as against the manual transmission by the two chambers of the National Assembly.

“A conscious effort should be made towards a review (Electoral Act Amendment Bill) because for us to move the country forward, there is a need to take advantage of technological advancement globally. We cannot remain in the age of the archaic days because of a few people.”

He therefore urged President Muhammadu Buhari to decline assent to the Bill saying it would be detrimental to the nation’s democratic system.

According to him, for Nigerians’ vote to count in 2023, the results must be transmitted electronically.

The Speaker and President of Justice Now International, Abuja said “for the next general election to be free, fair and credible, the nation’s electoral system must be strengthen in line with the best international practices”.

Also speaking, a member of the group, Dr Patrick Okpah enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the majority concern of all Nigerians on the recently passed electoral Bill by the National Assembly.

Dr Patrick Okpah also called for necessary dialogue on the issue to safeguard the country’s democracy.

He stressed the need for politicians to always play national interest above personal ambition.

Speaking virtually, Leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo also threw his weight behind electronic transmission of election results to ensure transparency in the nation’s electoral system.

According to him, “President Muhammadu Buhari must avoid any act by selfish politicians that could jeopardise Nigeria’s democracy.”

He therefore called for the support of all stakeholders towards realising the dreams of the nation’s founding fathers.

Other speakers who also spoke virtually expressed the hope that with genuine collective support of all Nigerians, the country would soon take her rightful place among comity of nations.