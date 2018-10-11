Electoral Act: House’ll insist on enactment of alteration Bill, Dogara vows

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has vowed that the House will ensure that the three-times rejected amendment Bill to the 2010 Electoral Act by President Muhammadu Buhari, becomes law before the 2019 general elections.

According to him, failure to do so would suggest unwillingness of the nation to improve on the 2015 successes.

The amendment Bill which the National Assembly said would further enhance credibility of the nation’s electoral processes has been declined assent by Buhari at three separate occasions, with the fourth attempt underway at the federal parliament.

Addressing his colleagues in his official address of welcome back from the over two months-long recess of the House yesterday, Dogara said the parliament will resist all attempts at frustrating the alteration, which would ensure the absolute use of card readers for accreditation of voters, as well as electronic transmission of results from polling units.

“As we settle down to business, let me reiterate that the INEC Supplementary budget Bill must be accorded expeditious consideration.

Furthermore, the pending issue of the Electoral Act amendment Bill, which was unfortunately vetoed by Mr.

President, must also be expeditiously considered and passed.

The new Electoral Act amendment Bill has provisions that are designed to guarantee free, fair and transparent elections in Nigeria.

The amendment Bill entrenches the Smart Card Reader and electronic transmission of results among others.

“Any further attempt to frustrate the passing into law of the Bill, will be indicative of our desire not to improve on the successes of the 2015 general elections, further fueling the fears that some, including our international partners heard about some forces who intend to manipulate the forthcoming elections by exploiting identified loopholes in the Electoral Act currently in force,” Dogara said.

Doagara also insisted that the August 8 condemnable invasion and blockage of the National Assembly by security agents of the state should not be swept under the carpet, as he reiterates the need for thorough investigation, prosecution of identified culprits and their sponsors.

He said: “Our democracy is still very fragile and therefore we should never go to sleep believing that the work of democracy is done and that progress is inevitable”, he said while comending the prompt response of the Vice President (then Acting President), Prof. Yemi Osinbajo by sacking the then head of the Department for State Security (DSS), whose men carried out the blockage.

“The goal of some people who are working to enthrone tyranny and despotism is to harass, intimidate and ridicule this great institution of the people to the point that we are forced to abdicate our responsibilities and fidelity to our oath of office.

“It’s a pity that these elements know nothing about the character of this great institution and the fact that our devotion to the rule of law far surpasses our love and admiration for any individual or group of persons.

If this was not the case, third term would have succeeded and the motion on the doctrine of necessity would have failed.

We cannot drift, in our own time, from the path of honour and courage that has been the hallmark of this hallowed Chamber,” the Speaker said.

