Electoral Act: Junaid, Lawan differ on Buhari’s position

Senate Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan and a former member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Junaid Mohammad, have taken different positions on President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment bill sent to him by the National Assembly.

Recall that the President in a letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yabuku Dogara, had given reasons why he decline assent to the amended bill.

But Mohammed has advised the National Assembly to override the President over his refusal to sign the Electoral Amendment Bill into law.

He said the NASS should start the process of getting the required numbers that will override the president’s veto.

Junaid said: “If they cannot get the required number, they should reconcile with the president. I think it would be better for the nation.

“whatever they will do now must be fast as any attempt to prolong it is a waste of time, because election is just by the corner”, he said adding that the NASS should act in the best interest of the nation.

However, Senator Lawan said there was nothing to worry about in President Buhari’s decision to withhold assent on the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2018.

Lawan said the Electoral Act (2010) was good enough for the conduct of the 2019 general election, noting that the president’s decision should not be misinterpreted, adding that it was done in the interest of the country.

“That the president declined assent to the bill was no big deal. We can still use the Electoral Act, 2010, that was used in 2015 general election.

“This is to allay the fears of the citizens, who might think that the 2019 elections would not be well conducted without the amendment. What we need to do is to look at the few lapses, especially in terms of administration which does not need any legal backing.

“INEC conducted a very good election in 2015 with the existing Act. So, I believe that we can use that and nobody should start thinking that the elections will not be free and fair.

“The 2015 elections were free, fair and transparent. All over the world, we were commended for conducting such a credible election. It is not like the current act is so defective that we cannot use it,” he said.

