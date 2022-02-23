Electoral Act ‘ll be your greatest legacy – Saraki to Buhari

The immediate past President of the Senate, Sen. Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Amendment Bill, stressing that it will be his greatest legacy.

Saraki who also added that women and youths must form critical components of government in 2023, stated this in an interview with newsmen at the National Headquarters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

He stressed for Nigeria as the giant of Africa to have a strong Electoral Act, which will serve as the foundation for good governance.

He said “I am told that there are still a few more days. Let us give him a few more days to see what happens. My appeal has consistently be that the strength of any good governance is its electoral process. If we say we are for good democracy, good governance, you must have a strong and very good Electoral Act.

“We are leaders, not only in the continent, Nigeria is a strong member of the global nations, and as such when we speak, we should also do the right thing at home. We need a good and strong electoral Act, he added.

On the controversial sections of the amended electoral act, he said “No law can ever be perfect. I know it is not possible. From my own experience, this bill is good.

“He needs to sign it and I think that will be the greatest legacy we have to lay the foundation for good governance. So I hope that the last few days left he will do the right thing for the country and future generations of Nigeria”.

Speaking earlier at the meeting of the PDP Zonal and State Women Leaders, Saraki urged women to get involved in politics and governance.

He said “I can promise you that with our chairman, I will also follow him behind, God willing, come 2023 we will attain that 50 per cent for women. We have to work hard. We have to go back to the ward, local and state units to mobilize our people.

Saraki continued “I think both women and the youth have a great role to play because at the end of the day governance is about providing for the people. 70 per cent of them are under 25. They must play a role. That role means elective and appointment positions. They most play a role.

He continued “From my time as governor and National Assembly, I’ve always worked with the youth. I heard a lot of politicians saying that today, we should check their records.

“The reality is that you can’t make laws or govern people and they are not part of it. Women and youths must be part of the decision making”.