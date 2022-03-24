Electoral Act: NASS to activate appeal process next week – Kalu





Spokesman of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has assured that the National Assembly will be before the Appeal Court next week in a move to vacate the Umuahia High Court ruling on the controversial section 84(12) of the Electoral Act.

He stated this during a media briefing on Thursday, when reminded that the Attorney General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami had told newsmen that the process of implementing the court judgement, which directed the executive arm of the federal government to delete the said section was already on.

The House of Representatives had, Wednesday, passed resolutions to the effect that the National Judicial Council would be presented with a petition over the development, and for the judgement to be appealed with a view to staying execution of the order.

The lawmaker said the parliament was aware that “Nigerians want to know if we are going up and to protect our democracy, or we will just sit down, and be called rubber stamps”, stressing that the National Assembly acted based on the desires of the people, and resolved not to leave the Electoral Act at the point they met it, all aimed at further improving the nation’s electoral system.

He insisted that the contentious clause only captured where there were gaps in the provisions of the Constitution, and no contradiction as being publicly misconstrued, as he faulted the pronouncement of the Umuahia Federal High Court judge for breaching the process of lawmaking.

“Mr. President (Muhammadu Buhari) seemed to be a better judge in this case, because he drew attention of the parliament to take a second look at the clause. He referred his concern, not to the court, but to the parliament, which is what it should be, in line with the principle of separation of power,” he pointed out, adding that demarcation must be made between who is a public servant, and a political appointee as debate on the issue continues.