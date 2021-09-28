Electoral Act: Reps constitute 7-man conference team

The House of Representatives has raised its own Conference Committee to harmonise its version of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill with the Senate.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila announced this during plenary Tuesday, saying the conference Committee will work with that of the Senate in order to be on the same page on the mode of conducting primaries by political parties, electronic transmission of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) among others.

The members of the committee are: Hon. Adeyemi Raphael Adaramodu – APC – Ekiti (South-West) -Chairman, Hon. Unyime Idem – PDP – Akwa Ibom (South-South) and Hon. Ahmad Abdullahi Kalambiana – APC – Sokoto (North-West).

Others are; Hon. Blessing Onu – APC – Benue (North-Central), Hon. Emeka Chris Azubogu – PDP – Anambra (South-East), Hon. Abiodun Faleke – APC – Lagos (South-West) and Hon. Aishatu Dukku – APC – Gombe (North-East).