Electoral Act: Reps may override Buhari on statutory delegates 







The House of Representatives may in no distance, override President Muhammadu Buhari on the use of statutory delegates as part of political parties’ primary elections for the selection of candidates for elective offices.

Both chambers of the National Assembly earlier cut their running break to address a noted error in the 2022 Electoral Act signed by President Buhari, as it excluded the participation of elected public officials who were usually statutory delegates in their respective political parties’ conventions, a move the president has neither signed nor expressed his veto decision to date.

During plenary of the House on Wednesday, some members backed a call for a motion to effect the override, sponsored through a point of order by Hon. Ben Igbakpa, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Delta state, as he insisted that there was no need for the House to fear anyone in delivering its constitutional mandate.

Addressing Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, the lawmaker said: “You have shown leadership and capacity and patriotism. On the 11th of May with your colleagues (in the leadership), you brought all of us back from our various constituencies so that we can work on the Electoral Act as amended, graciously that was done on the 11th of May. And by the 12th this amendment was transmitted to Mr. President.

“Mr President did not just ignore, he travelled out of the country on a condolence visit to Dubai and that created a lot of problems for the country. There was tension and many of our political parties out of the tension created that will now be for us in the 2023-2027 electoral process. Nigerians are crying for good leadership and the leadership recruitment process starts with our primaries.

“You have worked hard and that is why I took us to Section 58 ( of the 1999 constitution as amended). We are to make laws and present them to Mr President, and where he does not sign, that same 58 gives us the powers to make sure that we pass that law without Mr. President’s assent.

“There’s nowhere that it is said that one arm of government is subservient to the other. I think we are beginning with the good work you are doing Mr. Speaker. I just said you are a very good man, a wonderful man with your leadership, but by the time you leave this seat by June next year, Mr Speaker, Nigerians will not remember the good thing that you have done for me as a person or the one you have done for our colleagues, they will remember you for the laws that you passed that has bettered a lot of Nigerians. And that is why we cannot continue to act as if we are under the executive arm of government”, the lawmaker posited.

He insisted that if President Buhari exercised his right of veto by ignoring the amendment, it won’t also amount to an offence if his veto was overridden as constitutionally guaranteed the parliament.

