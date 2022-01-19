Electoral Act: Reps queue behind Buhari, adjust controversial clause

The House of Representatives has altered the controversial section 84 of the Electoral Act amendment Bill, leaving political parties with the option of adopting either direct or indirect primary election in nominating candidates for elective positions.

President Muhammadu Buhari had withheld assent to the Bill as passed by the National Assembly over issues with the proposed use of compulsory direct primaries by all political parties as earlier enshrined in the Bill.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday, hinted that the President’s concerns would be addressed, and the Bill returned for his assent.

Back from a closed door session that lasted about an hour on Wednesday, the Speaker announced that the House will go straight into consideration of the single clause adjustment, as he urged a motion to that effect, which was moved by Chairman of the Rules and Business Committee of the House, Abubakar Fulata.

The adjustment which affected clause 84(2) of the original Bill to the effect that “procedure for the nomination of candidates by political parties shall be by direct or indirect primaries” was subsequently approved in a committee of the whole House, presided over by Gbajabiamila himself.

However, against the perception that the parliament was cowed into taking President Buhari’s proposal, the House through its spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, insisted that the House, acted to save democracy, noting that beside the controversial clause, there so many other benefits as far as electoral reforms were concerned, inherent in the Bill.

He explained further that “we did not jettison direct primary, we only made it an option. Political parties are left with whichever options they prefer according to their realities. There are so many other benefits in the Bill”.

On whether the House’s action did not went contrary to the desires of majority of Nigerians, the lawmaker noted that the President’s reasons were placed on a good scale, in view of the times were are in before taking the action, as well as being guided by the limited time available to the nation’s electoral umpire.