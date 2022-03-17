Electoral Act: We may go to court – FG

The federal government says it is weighing its options on the Senate’s refusal to consider the request of President Muhammadu Buhari to delete section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

While signing the Electoral Bill into law last month, President Buhari had asked the National Assembly to delete the section, which restricts sitting cabinet members from contesting for elective offices without resigning.

Buhari had said: “Section 84 (12) constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at Conventions or Congresses of any political party, for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election in cases where it holds earlier than 30 days to the National Election.”

But the Senate refused to consider the president’s request.

Reacting to this at a briefing which held after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, said the government was poised to explore all options available concerning the Act.

Malami said the government has three options available. He listed the options as seeking a reconsideration, approaching the court or accepting the law as it is.

He said while it is the responsibility of the federal legislators to legislate, the federal government will not hesitate to explore all the options available to it if it becomes vitally necessary.

He said the government was yet to take a conclusive position concerning what it will do on the matter.

Malami, while speaking on the extradition request by the United States government concerning the embattled DCP Abba Kyari, rued what he described as a misconception of issues.

The AGF, who argued that the request was still being processed by the authorities, said there exists a general misunderstanding created around the issue by the media.

He implored the media to always endeavour to get a grip of the facts to avoid creating confusion.

