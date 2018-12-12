Electoral Bill: Agbakoba urges NASS to override Buhari’s veto

Former President of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Mr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, has advised members of the National Assembly to override the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the 2018 Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill.

In a letter dated December 10, titled ‘Overriding The Presidential Decline To Assent To 2018 Electoral Act’ and addressed to both Senate

President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Agbakoba said the decision of the President to withhold Assent to the Bill to enact a Law to amend the Electoral Act makes no sense .

According to him, the final draft of the bill considered by the lawmakers was agreed with the President, precisely to avoid current challenges while emphasizing that the major Amendment Electoral Act relates to electronic technology for the conduct of the 2019 elections.

The legal luminary added that the 2018 Amendments will help to improve the credibility of the nation’s elections and also give legal basis

for INEC to deploy electronic technology in 2019 elections, “following doubts cast by the Supreme Court about the legality of the use of card

readers because it was not provided in the old Electoral Act of 2010.

“The 2015 elections were partly conducted by INEC, using smart cards (card readers) but the Supreme Court held that smart cards are not allowed, not been included in the Electoral Act 2010.

The 2015 elections were also partly conducted by INEC using Incident forms; in effect smart cards and Incident Forms were both used to conduct 2015 elections. Members of NASS, will recall that there was a lot of controversy about the use of Incident Forms as it enabled non accredited persons to vote, questioning the credibility of the

elections.”

