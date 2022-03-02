Electoral Bill assent testifies Buhari’s commitment to democracy – Accord





The National Legal Adviser of Accord party, Maxwell Mgbudem, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the 2010 Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, saying it is a clear indication that the President is determined to advance the course of democracy in Nigeria.

In a statement Tuesday in Abuja, Mgbudem, who is also the National Vice Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), said a brand new Electoral Act less than one year to general election, can be adjudged as the best legacy the president can bequeath Nigerians.

He also said the new Electoral Act will revolutionise the process of electing leaders at various levels of government, just as he observed that the Act will herald an era of competent and credible leaders who would emerge through a transparent voting exercise, hence the votes would begin to count.

While charging Nigerians who are of voting age to seize the opportunity to register and acquire their voters cards, Mgbudem said the goodwill of the President should be reciprocated, warning that if the voter apathy witnessed in the last Area Council Election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is repeated in 2023 general election, the objective of initiating and having the new Electoral Act would be defeated.

He also commended the National Assembly for working with the President to achieve the feat, saying the will of the masses must be held as sacrosanct if Nigeria should get it right in her political evolution and development.

To this end, Mgbudem hailed Nigerians for their patience, the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), the media and other stakeholders for sustaining the pressure on both the executive and the legislature to ensure that a new Electoral Act is passed and signed into law.